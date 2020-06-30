ISSA sets dates for resumption of high school sports

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) today approved plans for the resumption of high school sports competitions by mid-October, subject to approval from the Government.

ISSA sent the clear signal via a release that they intend to resume the popular daCosta Cup and Manning Cup competitions, starting October 31, three weeks after the proposed start of the Under-16 football competitions.

While declaring its intentions to resume competitions, the governing body for high school sports in Jamaica made it clear that any resumption will be subject to Governmental approval and a safe, healthy and secure environment for participants and stakeholders.

The release also said boys Under-16 football would start in mid-October, same time as basketball and netball competitions are also set to get under way.

ISSA has been doing a series of consultations since May this year, involving all stakeholders, seeking to set out guidelines under which they can safely resume competition including those that involve physical contact.

“The membership of ISSA, which comprises high school principals, discussed a number of protocols which are to be implemented to facilitate the safe return of its competitions. These protocols are to be presented to the relevant Government officials for ratification and the final approval before dissemination to its schools.”

ISSA President Keith Wellington told the Jamaica Observer they had not yet discussed the format that the football competitions would take.

“Final determination will be made by number of entries,” he said, before indicating that an option was to eliminate the return legs in the first round.

The governing body also said it would “continue the process of consultation with its various stakeholders leading into the resumption of its competitions”.

— Paul Reid