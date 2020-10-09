ITA temporarily closes Spanish Town Road depot

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Island Traffic Authority (ITA) is advising people with scheduled appointments between October 12-15 at its Spanish Town Road Depot to instead visit the Harbour View Depot located on St Thomas Boulevard for these appointments.

The ITA said the move comes after the temporary closure of the Spanish Town Road Depot following the confirmation of a positive COVID-19 case at the location.

The agency said the depot will remain closed until further notice to ensure the safety of the staff and the public.

Those requiring general services of the ITA who would usually visit the Spanish Town Road Depot, are further encouraged to visit the Harbour View Depot or any other depot as is convenient.

For further information, persons may contact the ITA at 876-754-1900-1.