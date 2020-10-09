ITA temporarily closes Spanish Town Road depot
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Island Traffic Authority (ITA) is advising people with scheduled appointments between October 12-15 at its Spanish Town Road Depot to instead visit the Harbour View Depot located on St Thomas Boulevard for these appointments.
The ITA said the move comes after the temporary closure of the Spanish Town Road Depot following the confirmation of a positive COVID-19 case at the location.
The agency said the depot will remain closed until further notice to ensure the safety of the staff and the public.
Those requiring general services of the ITA who would usually visit the Spanish Town Road Depot, are further encouraged to visit the Harbour View Depot or any other depot as is convenient.
For further information, persons may contact the ITA at 876-754-1900-1.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy