IT company donates 50 tablets to John Mills Primary

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Private sector companies continue to support the 'One Laptop or Tablet Per Child' initiative, with information technology company, RMP & Associates Limited, donating 50 tablets to the John Mills Primary and Infant School in Kingston.

The company's Chief Executive Officer, Reece Kong, handed over the devices during a ceremony at the school's Retirement Crescent location on Friday which was attended by Education, Youth and Information Minister, Fayval Williams.

She thanked RMP & Associates for assisting the ministry's efforts to equip students with critical aids to facilitate virtual learning.

“We still have many schools across our system that are not yet back into the face- to-face mode. To the extent that our students are able to get a device, that will at least allow them to connect to the education system and be able to (benefit) from some of the teaching and learning,” she noted.

Kong, in his remarks, said he felt compelled to give back to the institution that he attended “at this challenging time”.

“This challenge that we face threatens to disenfranchise an entire generation. Whatever my company can do …we stand ready to help,” he pledged.

The donation was facilitated by the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), which is galvanising the support of the entity's over 300 members through its 'Connect A Child Ja' project.

Interim Chief Executive Officer for the PSOJ, Greta Bogues, noted that a number of private sector companies have stepped forward and have donated tablets and laptops or provided funds for the acquisition of devices.

“We will continue to support (the ministry) on this initiative. We have a number of other presentations coming,” she said.

Councillor for the Maxfield Division, where John Mills Primary and Infant is located, Dennis Gordon, pledged $250,000 for the procurement of devices for needy students in the area.

“Any assistance to the community that lends hope to the children, I am committed to be partner of that,” he said.

Acting Vice Principal of John Mills Primary and Infant, Marcia Ennis, expressed gratitude for the donation from RMP & Associates Limited.

She noted that “when we make investment in the young people of our nation, we are opening the doors to opportunities for them to be powerful allies and advocates for sustainable (development)”.

The 'One Laptop or Tablet Per Child' initiative is spearheaded by the Ministry through its agency, the National Education Trust (NET).

The objective is to provide 100,000 students with devices to enable full participation in online teaching and learning.

— JIS