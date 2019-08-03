ONLINE READERS COMMENT: I don't like the 2019 Festival Song

Dear Editor,

I want to congratulate Loaded Eagle on his victory in winning this 2019 Festival Song competition. Big up to you Mr Festival!

Anyway, I will continue by making a few points. Criticism is a part of life, and there will always be criticism, whether good or bad; constructive or destructive too, but I draw the red line against destructive or "tear-dung" criticism.

Furthermore, let us not forget the proverbial sayings: "Different strokes for different folks" and "Each one to his own taste."

However, I must tell you this: I don't like this 2019 Festival Song. Honestly, I don't like it. The words of the song are not bad at all; but the beat, the rhythm, and the sound are very poor.

Festival songs today have lost the touch, the sting, the splendour, the grace and the beauty, of Festival songs and Festival times in days gone by. For me, this song does not have the sound of Festival, but the words have a touch of Festival.

Finally, my number one Festival Song of long ago is ”Cherry Oh Baby" by Eric Donaldson. My number two is "Land of my Birth," by Eric Donaldson; number three "Dance this ya Festival" by Freddy Mckay; and number four "Bam Bam" by Toots and the Maytals.

"Move Up Jamaica" by Al & the Vibrators would be my number two if it were a winning song in those days.

I wish everyone a happy Festival season, but, if you are going to “jump like leggo beas' mind yuh bruk yuh foot”

Donald J Mckoy