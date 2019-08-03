ONLINE READERS COMMENT: I don't like the 2019 Festival Song
Dear Editor,
I want to congratulate Loaded Eagle on his victory in winning this 2019 Festival Song competition. Big up to you Mr Festival!
Anyway, I will continue by making a few points. Criticism is a part of life, and there will always be criticism, whether good or bad; constructive or destructive too, but I draw the red line against destructive or "tear-dung" criticism.
Furthermore, let us not forget the proverbial sayings: "Different strokes for different folks" and "Each one to his own taste."
However, I must tell you this: I don't like this 2019 Festival Song. Honestly, I don't like it. The words of the song are not bad at all; but the beat, the rhythm, and the sound are very poor.
Festival songs today have lost the touch, the sting, the splendour, the grace and the beauty, of Festival songs and Festival times in days gone by. For me, this song does not have the sound of Festival, but the words have a touch of Festival.
Finally, my number one Festival Song of long ago is ”Cherry Oh Baby" by Eric Donaldson. My number two is "Land of my Birth," by Eric Donaldson; number three "Dance this ya Festival" by Freddy Mckay; and number four "Bam Bam" by Toots and the Maytals.
"Move Up Jamaica" by Al & the Vibrators would be my number two if it were a winning song in those days.
I wish everyone a happy Festival season, but, if you are going to “jump like leggo beas' mind yuh bruk yuh foot”
Donald J Mckoy
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy