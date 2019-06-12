'I will not take a side,' Simpson Miller says of PNP leadership challenge
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Former Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller is refuting assertions that she may have taken a side in the People's National Party (PNP) leadership challenge by Peter Bunting against leader Dr Peter Phillips.
“It has come to my attention that images of me are being circulated giving the impression that I have taken sides in the upcoming PNP leadership race. I have not, and will not take a side. I ask that my name and image are not used in the campaign,” Simpson Miller said on her Twitter page this morning.
“I encourage Comrades to campaign vigorously for their candidate always mindful that after the internal contest we must continue our preparation for general elections. Keep the campaign clean and respectful. My first loyalty and duty will always be to the People's National Party,” Simpson Miller added.
Bunting declared his hand in a statement to the party last weekend, ending months of speculation that he would challenge Phillips, who rose to the helm by way of acclamation.
The photo referred to by Simpson Miller was posted by Bunting. He posted a video of him and Simpson Miller with the caption “Always a pleasure spending time with Mama P #comradeslinkup #comradestogether #Azanplace #weheretocelebrate”.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy