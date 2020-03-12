Ignore fake news, schools remain open

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Alando Terrelonge, state minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information (MOEYI), was at pains this morning to emphasise that public schools remain open, even as fake news circulates on social media stating the opposite.

“The MOEYI has not issued any advisory closing schools at this time. The 'advisory' being circulated with logos of MOEYI and the Ministry of Health is fake news,” Terrelonge said.

“Fear causes panic and is clearly intended to be disruptive. Let us all post responsibly and do not panic!”

Terrelonge added that the ministry has crafted a protocol for school closure that is being reviewed. “We will continue to advise the public as we implement measures in the best interest of all our children and the public,” Terrelonge said.