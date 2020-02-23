Illegal alien American found with ammo in Kingston
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A foreign national was arrested and charged for illegal possession of ammunition and breaches of the alien act, during an operation on Dumfries Street, Kingston 14 on Saturday, February 22.
He is 24-year-old Dondre Sinclair of Queens, New York, United States of America, and Dumfries Street, Kingston 14.
Police reports are that about 5:15 pm, lawmen conducted an operation at a premises occupied by Sinclair, when three 9mm rounds of ammunition were found in his possession.
Subsequent to his arrest, information revealed that Sinclair was illegally on the island.
He is scheduled to appear before the court at a later date.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy