Illegal alien American found with ammo in Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A foreign national was arrested and charged for illegal possession of ammunition and breaches of the alien act, during an operation on Dumfries Street, Kingston 14 on Saturday, February 22.

He is 24-year-old Dondre Sinclair of Queens, New York, United States of America, and Dumfries Street, Kingston 14.

Police reports are that about 5:15 pm, lawmen conducted an operation at a premises occupied by Sinclair, when three 9mm rounds of ammunition were found in his possession.

Subsequent to his arrest, information revealed that Sinclair was illegally on the island.

He is scheduled to appear before the court at a later date.