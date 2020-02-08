Illegal attempts to impersonate me on social media to solicit funds, are false — Senator Matthew Samuda

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica Labour Party Senator Matthew Samuda says unscrupulous people are using his name on social media to solicit funds.

Speaking to OBSERVER ONLINE earlier today, Samuda informed that since yesterday, he has been besieged by a flurry of telephone calls pointing him to Facebook messenger, where his name is being used to obtain funds from government projects.

“I want to categorically deny any involvement of using my name on any social media outlet in order to solicit any funds,” Samuda stated.

The following is a statement from Samuda on the matter:

“It has come to my attention that there have been multiple attempts by unscrupulous individual(s) to impersonate me on Facebook messenger, while attempting to solicit funds. Attempts to hack my social media account have also been brought to my attention.

Please note, I do not use Facebook messenger to transact business and would NEVER conduct any business in such a manner.

I have formally referred the matter to the police. I will also engage information technology professionals to assist in strengthening my data security and protecting the integrity of my social media accounts.

Members of the public who may have received messages from any social media account purporting to be me which propose to solicit funds should report the development to Facebook as fraudulent.

Members of the public should also avoid any personal information sharing related to government programs if they are contacted online via unscrupulous means. Please note, information about, Government programmes is best obtained via official Government websites.

I hereby express my appreciation to well thinking people who have brought this matter to my attention.”