Illegal parties will affect efforts for resumption of entertainment activities —Grange
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, is calling for an end to illegal parties being staged across the country in breach of COVID-19 measures.
Grange said she would be moving for a resumption of entertainment activities as soon as it is safe to do so, but pointed out that “these acts will negatively affect our efforts”.
In a statement condemning Saturday's killing of Police Constable Kirkland Plummer at an illegal party in Manchester, the minister urged people not to attend these events.
She also appealed to organisers to desist as “these gatherings could provide the environment for further spread of the coronavirus” and urged communities to support members of the security forces in the lawful execution of their duties.
According to Grange, “Constable Plummer was acting on behalf of all Jamaicans, and was simply trying to protect those who attacked him in this barbaric way.”
She further expressed sincerest condolences to the policeman's family.
