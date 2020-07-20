Illegal water parties in Mona Reservoir catchment flows

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Hope River catchment areas in Gordon Town have become the latest venues for water parties, Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Councillor Alvin Francis, (Mavis Bank division) told Minister of Health and Wellness Christopher Tufton at the most recent Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) council meeting.

The catchment areas in questions serve the Mona Reservoir.

Public beach and river facilities were closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but were reopened earlier this month under COVID-19 safety protocols.

But reports about people taking especially to rivers even during the lockdown, have been rife. And even since the reopening, the majority have not been observing the COVID-19 protocols causing Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie to threaten to close them again.

"Hope River has become the new beach and it is becoming unbearable," Francis complained to Tufton.

Francis later told OBSERVER ONLINE that at the catchment areas at Grove and Shervington pool parties are held on Saturdays and Sundays.

"Near the catchment they dig holes and fill them up with water from the catchment and there are lots of cars there on Saturdays and Sundays. I have reported it to the city engineer and they have gone up there, " he said.

Tufton, meanwhile, urged the councillors to become "key surveillance agents" in their communities and to work with the public health officers.

"You can use moral suasion; we must work together" he said.

The minister told the councillors that while testing was continuing for the COVID-19 virus, the ministry was moving into a new phase of its strategies, that would emphasise surveillance.

The meeting was held Tuesday July 14.

