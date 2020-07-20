Illegal water parties in Mona Reservoir catchment flows
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Hope River catchment areas in Gordon Town have become the latest venues for water parties, Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Councillor Alvin Francis, (Mavis Bank division) told Minister of Health and Wellness Christopher Tufton at the most recent Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) council meeting.
The catchment areas in questions serve the Mona Reservoir.
Public beach and river facilities were closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but were reopened earlier this month under COVID-19 safety protocols.
But reports about people taking especially to rivers even during the lockdown, have been rife. And even since the reopening, the majority have not been observing the COVID-19 protocols causing Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie to threaten to close them again.
"Hope River has become the new beach and it is becoming unbearable," Francis complained to Tufton.
Francis later told OBSERVER ONLINE that at the catchment areas at Grove and Shervington pool parties are held on Saturdays and Sundays.
"Near the catchment they dig holes and fill them up with water from the catchment and there are lots of cars there on Saturdays and Sundays. I have reported it to the city engineer and they have gone up there, " he said.
Tufton, meanwhile, urged the councillors to become "key surveillance agents" in their communities and to work with the public health officers.
"You can use moral suasion; we must work together" he said.
The minister told the councillors that while testing was continuing for the COVID-19 virus, the ministry was moving into a new phase of its strategies, that would emphasise surveillance.
The meeting was held Tuesday July 14.
Claudienne Edwards
Hope River catchment areas in Gordon Town have become the latest venues for water parties, Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Councillor Alvin Francis, (Mavis Bank division) told Minister of Health and Wellness Christopher Tufton at the Kingston and most recent St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) council meeting.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy