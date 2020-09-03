Imani jives with supporters during walkthrough of Kingston central communities
KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party candidate for Kingston Central Imani Duncan Price danced wildly with supporters during a walk through of communities in the constituency early afternoon.
Duncan Price, who is seeking to replace Ronald Thwaites as MP in the PNP dominated constituency, oozed with confidence as men, women and under-aged children ignored social distancing protocols in early chants of an anticipated victory over the Jamaica Labour Party's Donovan Williams.
"Imani, a you we say", one woman supporter in a seemingly larger than size T-shirt chanted".
"Comrades oonu alright," she responded, as a music selector belted a popular song.
Duncan Price is being challenged by Donovan Williams of the Jamaica Labour Party.
Horace Helps
