Imega Breese McNab appointed new PSOJ executive director

KINGSTON, Jamaica — President of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) Keith Duncan has announced the appointment of Imega Breese McNab as executive director of the PSOJ, effective January 18, 2021.

Hailing from the rural town of Sandy Bay in Hanover, Breese McNab is known for her extensive experience in building membership organisations through partnerships; and for her innovative skills in fostering constructive relationships among stakeholders, as well as members, a PSOJ statement said.

Breese McNab served as executive director of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) since 2008.

The PSOJ said that during her 15-year tenure at the JMEA, she made a significant impact in the areas of policy and economic development, particularly in the fields of manufacturing, export and trade relations.

“I am excited to join the PSOJ team and look forward to leading the implementation of the Organisation's strategic goals. This opportunity not only fosters my own passion to positively contribute to the growth and development of my country but allows me to strategically engage with and build the confidence of our valued members and stakeholders. I look forward to this new journey and embrace the confidence placed in me to lead,” Breese McNab said.

Meanwhile, Duncan expressed confidence that “she will help to propel the organization forward while increasing value-added services, income streams, and earnings.

“Mrs Breese McNab has just the right skills and experience at this time. I believe that she will engage stakeholders in a positive way, creating value and optimizing resources to achieve our organizational objectives. I welcome her to the PSOJ and look forward to working with her, as we navigate these challenging times together,” Duncan said.