Immigration crackdown suspended in The Bahamas
NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) – The Bahamas Government says it has suspended the crackdown on illegal migrants in Great Abaco Island and Grand Bahama as the death toll from the passage of Hurricane Dorian a week ago climbed to 44.
Minister of Financial Services, Trade, Industry and Immigration Elsworth Johnson said that with the country “presently experiencing a humanitarian crisis in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, strict instructions have been given to the Immigration Department that our concentration is on assisting with the humanitarian efforts to rescue and save lives regardless of place of origin, nationality or immigration status”.
He said further, the authorities are “obligated to, and will continue to, secure our borders, all domestic apprehension exercises in the affected areas are suspended”.
