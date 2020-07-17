Immigration forum for Jamaica diaspora on Sunday

KINGSTON, Jamaica - A virtual discussion forum on immigration issues in the Jamaica Diaspora will be held on Sunday from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm.

The event is being organised by the Jamaica Diaspora North-east, United States, under the theme 'Mek We Talk', and will be broadcast via the Zoom platform.

Global Jamaica Diaspora Council Representative for the North-east, USA, Dr Karren Dunkley, said the main objective of the forum is to raise awareness of the resources and services available for diverse groups of immigrants.

She said that people will have the opportunity to clarify issues with immigration attorneys, including concerns following the recent announcements from United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“It is important to bring together the immigration attorneys virtually, to provide expert, accurate and up-to-date information,” she noted.

Dr Dunkley said that the session is open to everyone, regardless of their immigrant status.

“There are people who are married and waiting to be processed. You have people who are students and you have people who have come and maybe overstayed, so you have all these types of immigrant groups applying for different types of visas,” she noted

She said that the lawyers will “share information and legal resources to protect immigrant rights regardless of status and respond to questions impacting different immigrant populations”.

Dr Dunkley is advising persons to submit their questions or concerns prior to the forum by emailing nediaspora@gmail.com; dunkley4thediaspora@gmail.com or nediaspora@gmail.com.

Individuals can join the session on Facebook at @drKarren and on Instagram @jamusdiaspnortheast.