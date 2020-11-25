Immigration officer shot in hit and run accident

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Kevin Ricardo Lewin, an immigration officer of Bogue Village in Montego Bay, is now in hospital battling for his life after he was shot during a hit and run incident at approximately 6:10pm on Monday.

According to police reports, Lewin was driving home when upon reaching a section of Bogue Village main road, he was hit head on by a white Voxy/Noah motor vehicle. It is alleged that he stopped to assess the damage to his vehicle; however, the men in the Voxy/Noah reversed and drove away.

It is alleged that Lewin pursued the vehicle, however, the drivers of the Voxy/Noah eluded him.

The report indicated that Lewin later stopped along Bogue Village main road in the vicinity of Gantry Boulevard where he had dialogue with a group of people. Whilst there, the report states that a man unknown to him approached him and began to ask about what happened.

The report further noted that Lewin later felt a burning sensation and felt blood coming from his neck. The unknown man then went back to the Voxy/Noah which was parked nearby and made good his escape. Lewin was brought to the Cornwall Regional Hospital for medical treatment.

According to family members, the gunshot he received nicked his spinal cord and he needs emergency neurological surgery and physiotherapy treatment. A GoFundMe has been set up to raise the US$2million needed for his surgery.

Onomé Sido