Immigration officers working to prevent more cases of COVID-19 from entering ports

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang is assuring members of the public that immigration officers are working to prevent more cases of COVID-19 from entering the island's main ports of entry.

The minister met with immigration officers at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay last Friday to discuss personal safety and address concerns amid the implementation of travel restrictions outlined by the Government.

Chang said glass barriers are to be installed at immigration desks, and immigration officers are being provided with latex gloves and hand sanitizers as well as masks for the proper execution of their duties.

He pointed out the importance of heightened vigilance in the screening of passengers travelling from high-risk countries to Jamaica, which are a part of the existing travel ban.

The ministry said immigration officers were told to pay keen attention to travellers who appear to show signs of COVID-19.

“Immigration officers are doing their best to detect and slow the spread of the virus at the main ports of entry,” he said.

Meanwhile, to reduce in-house traffic, the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) is encouraging the public to use online and drop box services or to simply visit its website at www.pica.gov.jm for passport renewals.

According to PICA CEO Andrew Wynter, “Our agency is committed to the safety of our staff and clients, and all necessary precautions have been taken to ensure the well-being of all, while Jamaica battles the COVID-19 pandemic”.