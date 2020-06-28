Implementation of new toll rates delayed
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Transport and Mining says the operators of the Highway 2000 (North-South Link) and the Highway 2000 Phase 1 (East-West) Toll Roads have indicated that, given the impact of COVID-19 on the nation's economy, they will delay charging the new toll rates as was stated in the Notices of Intention to Vary Toll, which were published on Thursday, June 25.
The Tolling Policy Agreement, as outlined in the Concession Agreements, provides that the Concessionaires may apply for an annual increase in toll tariffs, the ministry outlined.
It also noted that the publication of the notices of intention to amend the Highway 2000 (North-South Link) Toll Order, 2014 and the Highway 2000 (Part of Phase 1) Toll Order, 2006 to provide for a variation in the toll rates is in keeping with the government's obligation under the Concession Agreements.
The operators of both legs of Highway 2000 — Transjamaican Highway (TJH) Limited and the Jamaica North South Highway (JNSH) Company Limited —submitted their applications to vary the toll, as stipulated under the Agreements.
However, they both indicated that the new rates, which ordinarily would have taken effect in July, would not be implemented at this time, the transport ministry said.
The public will be notified by the toll operators before new rates are implemented.
The published rates represent the maximum that may be charged but it is at the discretion of the operator to apply discounts as they have customarily done.
The ministry said it continues to receive feedback, which are normally reviewed and considered in the final decisions regarding applications of new rates.
Feedback can be given to the Toll Authority at 11a – 15 Oxford Road, Third Floor, Kingston 5. The agency may be contacted via telephone: 876-929-5119, 1-888-991-4692, fax: 876-929-1612 or Email: tollauthority@mtw.gov.jm
Proposed rates:
Spanish Town Toll Plaza:
Class 1
Current rate: $170
Proposed new rate:$190
Class 2
Current rate: $260
Proposed new rate: $290
Class 3
Current Rate: $470
Proposed new rate $530
Portmore Toll Plaza:
Class 1
Current rate: $240
Proposed new rate: $260
Class 2
Current rate : $380
Proposed new rate: $420
Class 3
Current Rate: $730
Proposed new rate $790
Vineyards Toll Plaza:
Class 1
Current rate:$480
Proposed new rate: $510
Class 2
Current rate : $700
Proposed new rate: $750
Class 3
Current Rate: $1,320
Proposed new rate $1,400
May Pen Toll Plaza:
Class 1
Current rate:$120
Proposed new rate: $130
Class 2
Current rate:$200
Proposed new rate: $220
Class 3
Current Rate:$400
Proposed new rate $440
Proposed rates for North South leg of Highway 2000:
Caymanas to Angels
Class 1: from $200 to $240
Class 2: from $350 to $480
Class 3: from $600 to $725
Class 4: from $100 to $120
Caymanas to Linstead
Class 1: from $550 to $690
Class 2: from $1,050 to $1,380
Class 3: from $1,650 to 2,065
Class 4: from $250 to $345
Caymanas to Unity Valley
Class 1: from $900 to $1,100
Class 2: from $1,750 to $2,205
Class 3: from $2800 to $3,305
Class 4: from $450 to $550
Caymanas to Lydford
Class 1: from $1,150 to $1,345
Class 2: from $2,300 to $2,690
Class 3: from $3,450 to $4,035
Class 4: from $550 to $675
Caymanas to Ocho Rios (Mammee Bay)
Class 1: from $1,400 to $1,670
Class 2: from $2,600 to $3,335
Class 3: from $4,200 to $5,000
Class 4: from $700 to $835
Angels to Linstead
Class 1: from $350 to $480
Class 2: from $700 to $960
Class 3: from $1,200 to $1,440
Class 4: from $200 to $240
Angels to Unity Valley
Class 1: from $750 to $895
Class 2: from $1,400 to $1,785
Class 3: from $2,250 to $2,680
Class 4: from $350 to $445
Angels to Lydford
Class 1: from $950 to $1,135
Class 2: from $1,900 to $2,270
Class 3: from $2,900 to $3,405
Class 4: from $450 to $570
Angels to Ocho Rios (Mammee Bay)
Class 1: from $1,200 to $1,455
Class 2: $2,400 to $2,910
Class 3: from $3,700 to $4,365
Class 4: from $600 to $730
Linstead to Unity Valley
Class 1: from $350 to $440
Class 2: from $750 to $885
Class 3: from $1,100 to $1,325
Class 4: from $150 to $220
Linstead to Lydford
Class 1: from $550 to $685
Class 2: from $1,100 to $1,370
Class 3: from $1,700 to $2,055
Class 4: from $250 to $345
Linstead to Ocho Rios (Mammee Bay)
Class 1: from $850 to $1,005
Class 2: from $1,700 to $2,010
Class 3: from $2,550 to $3,015
Class 4: from $400 to $505
Unity Valley to Lydford
Class 1: from $200 to $285
Class 2: from $450 to $570
Class 3: from $700 to $855
Class 4: from $100 to $145
Unity Valley to Ocho Rios (Mammee Bay)
Class 1: from $500 to $605
Class 2: from $1,000 to $1,210
Class 3: from $1,550 to $1,815
Class 4: from $250 to $305
Lydford to Ocho Rios (Mammee Bay)
Class 1: from $250 to $345
Class 2: from $550 to $690
Class 3: from $850 to $1,035
Class 4: from $150 to $175
