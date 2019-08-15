Import/export regulations for cannabis coming soon, says Shaw
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Audley Shaw, says Jamaicans can expect the import/export regulations for cannabis soon.
Speaking Wednesday (August 14) at the official opening of SENSI Medical Cannabis House at the Pulse Centre in New Kingston, Shaw said work is being done on the draft of the regulations by the Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) and other agencies of Government.
“Through the work of the CLA, we [Government] are now in receipt of the first draft of the import/export regulations for cannabis for final review and discussion, which upon enactment, will give the CLA jurisdiction or the statutory authority to handle requests for import/export of inflorescence/flower and extract/resin,” the minister said.
“It's moving between the various agencies, [such as] the Ministry of Justice, the Attorney General's Department, the Chief Parliamentary Counsel and the CLA,” he added.
Shaw noted that when this is promulgated, Jamaica will be one of 10 countries in the world with an export regime.
The minister noted that to date, the CLA has been working with cannabis based organisations and has granted 54 licences.
“I am also pleased to report that the Cannabis Licensing Authority has been doing tremendous work toward improving the local landscape for cannabis companies and our attractiveness to investors,” he said.
Additionally, the minister pointed out that consultations have started for hemp regulations.
“We have engaged a legal consultant to commence drafting instructions to inform the timely preparation of hemp regulations, as it is very important that a regulatory framework is in place to enable marijuana and specific strains of hemp (high CBD strains) to co-exist, as we consider the protection of both industries quite important,” Shaw said.
He commended the SENSI Medical Cannabis House by Marigold Projects Jamaica Limited for their investment in the industry, with the opening of the outlet.
“I am told Marigold will also be processing locally for export. This is indeed impressive and with the CLA's impending statutory authority to handle requests for import/export, all our local players will be able to leverage overseas markets and grow our economy,” the minister said.
