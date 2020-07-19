Importers must apply for permits through electronic trade facility

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Effective tomorrow, importers applying for permits from the Trade Board Limited must do so through the Jamaica Single Window for Trade (JSWIFT) facility, in keeping with the thrust to improve trade efficiency.

The Trade Board will cease accepting new applications as part of the phased digitisation of state border regulatory agencies facilitating import and export related engagements under the JWIFT initiative.

This is geared towards streamlining and enhancing the services provided, says JSWIFT project manager André Williams.

This follows a similar arrangement for exports, which came into effect on June 22.

“So where permits have to be obtained prior to the importation or exportation of items requiring a permit from the Trade Board… that service will be subsumed into the single window,” Williams pointed out.

The new arrangement will facilitate traders importing commodities such as motor vehicles, white-refined sugar for manufacturing or the retail market, bulk cement, milk powder and machinery, among other commodities.

JSWIFT, for which the Jamaica Customs Agency is the lead implementing agency, is an electronic platform providing traders and their representatives with fully automated access to border regulatory agencies, thereby enabling clients to conduct business transactions online.