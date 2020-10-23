Improved care for bedridden inmates
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Senator Matthew Samuda, says that preparations are being finalised to improve the quality of care for bedridden inmates at the island’s correctional facilities.
“Very soon, we will announce the new arrangement for our bedridden inmates to receive significantly greater care while they are housed in a different facility,” he said.
Samuda was speaking at a ceremony to officially commission into service two broiler units at the Tamarind Farm Adult Correctional Centre in St Catherine yesterday.
He said that the Government has been “putting a lot of work into the issues surrounding our mentally ill inmates and the issues surrounding our bedridden inmates”.
“Some of them, we believe as they go through the process to the courts, will be released soon. Those that are not released soon because the courts do not see it fit to do, will be in a facility that can provide the type of care that all human beings who are infirmed should receive,” he said.
“We will be able to make that announcement… nearing the end of those arrangements,” he added.
