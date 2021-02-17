'Inaccurate and mischievous complaints' made to revenue authorities, says West Indies Petroleum

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Prominent bunkering firm, West Indies Petroleum Limited, (WIPL) says it is cooperating with revenue authorities which are reviewing its processes following what it says is an inaccurate and mischievous complaint made to the authorities.

In a statement to the media today, WIPL said over the past few days, the entity has been subjected to a campaign of inaccurate information and mischief where a spurious complaint has been made to revenue authorities.

According to WIPL, the inaccurate information and mischief complaint has prompted revenue officials to carry out a procedural review of an aspect of its processes.

WIPL says it is cooperating fully with the procedural review being carried out of its duty payment scale and the regime under which it operates. The entity noted that is also currently being audited according to schedule and consistent with best practices.

Additionally, WIPL says it has freely made information and material available to state officials who are carrying out the review and the material has since been returned.

WIPL says it remains a stable entity which continues to proceed strongly on the path to growth and expansion, while operating on principles of transparency, credibility and probity.

West Indies Petroleum was incorporated in 2012 and commenced operations in 2013 as a special purpose vehicle to enter the ship bunkering business in the Caribbean and Latin American region.