Inclement weather prevents search for St Elizabeth businessman

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — The St Elizabeth police say they are currently unable to search for the body of Andre Burnett who is believed to have drowned at Frenchman Beach yesterday afternoon.

Deputy Superintendent Leroy Minott told OBSERVER ONLINE that the conditions at sea are not favourable for a search operation because of the inclement weather. He said, however, that his team is requesting assistance from the Jamaica Defence Force to launch a search once the situation improves.

Burnett, a well-known marketer, was at the beach with his wife and their child when he was carried away by strong waves. The incident occurred sometime after 3:00 pm the police said.

"We are treating it as a drowning, but right now we cannot mount a search," said Minott.