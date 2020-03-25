Income tax returns due today

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is reminding income tax filers that their annual income tax returns for 2019 and estimated income tax returns for 2020 are due today, Wednesday March 25, along with the attendant payments.

The TAJ in a release also encouraged self-employed persons, employed persons with other sources of income, partnerships, companies and other corporate bodies to meet their filing and payment obligations, that was extended to today Wednesday March 25.

The administration appealed to taxpayers of the importance of paying their fair share, to ensure the economic stability of Jamaica, “especially at this time in which the revenue will be used in large part, to fund the fight against the Coronavirus outbreak in the country”.

Corporate Income Tax (CIT) filers were reminded that they must file their returns electronically, via TAJ's online portal. This means corporate bodies, organizations such as Partnerships, Trusts, Estates, Building Societies, Life Assurances as well as registered Charities, are required to file their income tax returns and supporting documents online.

Payments may also be made online or through electronic bank transfer via ACH.

TAJ said individuals are being given the option to file online or at a tax office but noted, for people visiting the tax office that the tax authority has implemented several measures, in keeping with the public safety guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Wellness to include:

Limiting the number of customers inside of the tax office at any one time

Providing taxpayers and staff with hand sanitization material

Strongly encouraging social distancing while in queues on the inside and outside of the tax office

For further information call the Tax Administration Customer Care Centre at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357) or visit the website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.