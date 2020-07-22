Increase in disputes referred to labour ministry
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has noted a steady increase in the number of industrial disputes that have been referred to it over the last few years, and as a result established the western division of the Industrial Disputes Tribunal.
Portfolio Minister Mike Henry said the division was opened in February of this year, and the ministry also embarked on the rigorous exercise to inform employers, workers and their representatives of Jamaica's labour laws.
Making his contribution to the 2020/2021 Sectoral Debate yesterday, Henry said as such, even in light of the challenges and pressures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Jamaica has been enjoying a relatively calm and stable industrial relations climate over the last few months.
“I applaud the Industrial Disputes Tribunal and the labour officers islandwide for skilfully brokering settlements of these complaints and disputes,” he said.
“It is important that when people act, they do so from a knowledge based perspective… [and so] we staged four mega road shows in St James, Manchester, St Mary and Kingston and St Andrew reaching thousands of Jamaicans. The ministry will continue this public sensitisation with greater use of the latest available technology.”
Henry said a series of public service advisories were issued with tripartite consensus, and addressed issues of quarantine, extended absence due to the COVID-19 and absence due to community lockdown.
These are issues that are not presently addressed by our labour laws.
“The ministry will continue with the tripartite social dialogue in order to strengthen our labour legislations utilising the lessons learnt during this pandemic,” he said.
Henry also commended the employers and workers who have shown “flexibility, creativity and innovation that are necessary for the sustainable recovery of the economy and by extension the labour market”.
He said several workers are now approaching the end of the 120 days layoff period, and there have been discussions and calls for the ministry to extend this period. “Such an order will require legislative amendment, and I will be addressing this issue fully later this week,” Henry said.
“I urge employers to dialogue with the workers and the unions to arrive at solutions. Everyone is hurting from
COVID-19 and we must engage in dialogue if we are to advance our cause.
“I therefore urge both workers and employers to use the services of the labour department to arrive at arrangements that preserve industrial harmony.”
