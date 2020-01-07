Increased focus on exports for 2020, says Floyd Green

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries (MICAF), Floyd Green says the ministry will be working more closely with the private sector to streamline and modernise export regulations and customs practices, among other strategies, to pick up the pace in accessing the billions of potential consumers that are located outside of Jamaica.

Green said the government is focusing on the export of Jamaican-made goods for the growth of jobs in the manufacturing sector and overall, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise sector.

“Most of the foundation was set last year, as we have already started our programmes to guide our exporters and potential exporters in areas of capacity building and export promotion support through agencies of MICAF like: Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) and our Export Max III programme through Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO). So, this year, there will be wider implementation across the country to promote private sector productivity and facilitate private sector innovation. By sharing these management techniques, government policies will be complemented, making exports a bigger portion of our national income,” the minister explained.

“Speaking of government policies, we have been reducing barriers that exist within the trade process, to ensure our domestic industries are not slowed down, losing our competitive advantage. As it is now, it requires 58 border-control hours and costs US$876 to export goods from Jamaica. Acceleration of our paperless systems will be a priority,” he added.

The ministry noted that exporters will benefit through an easier process for acquiring license and permits to export according to the requirements.

Through a Cabinet Submission which has been approved, the ministry said the government will be removing duplication and unnecessary rubber stamping and in a matter of weeks, people will no longer have to go to such a large number of agencies to complete the export process.

“We closed the year 2019 with a strong series of meetings with the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) exploring strategies to drive exports. 2020 is the year of implementation,” Green said.

In addition, the ministry said another breakthrough policy that will come in short order is the changes in the export legislations for cannabis.

MICAF said it will be facilitating export in the medical marijuana industry, by people who have the requisite licenses for importation into other countries. The Cannabis Licensing Authority will be empowered to oversee this process, the ministry further noted.

“We are on the final draft of the regulations to facilitate the transit and transshipment of ganja for medical, therapeutic or scientific purposes, which has already gone through an expansive review process. It is our intention for this to be placed before the Parliament at the earliest possible time this year,” the minister said.