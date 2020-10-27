Increased rainfall expected across Jamaica mid-week — Met Service
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological Service of Jamaica says the country will have increased rainfall as a Tropical Wave currently approaching Hispaniola is expected to move across the island Wednesday evening through to early Thursday morning.
The service said the forecast is that cloudy conditions with periods of showers and thunderstorms, which may be heavy at times, will affect sections of most parishes on Wednesday and Thursday, especially during the afternoon and evening.
It added that sea conditions will deteriorate in the vicinity of showers and thunderstorms and warned fishers and other marine interests to exercise caution.
The Meteorological Service said it will continue to monitor the situation and update the public as the need arises.
