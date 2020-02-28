Increased rainfall expected across Jamaica this weekend

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological Service Jamaica (MET Service) is advising the public that a cold front now west of Jamaica is expected to move across the island later today and become stationary in the vicinity of the island through Sunday.

Atmospheric conditions are therefore expected to become unstable this afternoon and continue through Sunday, resulting in increased rainfall, the MET Service said.

Occasional outbreaks of showers and thunderstorms, which may be heavy at times, are expected to affect mainly northern and southeastern parishes over the weekend.

Weather conditions are expected to return to near normal on Monday as the frontal system dissipates.

Fishers and other marine operators are urged to exercise caution as sea conditions will deteriorate in the vicinity of showers and thunderstorms.

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor this system.