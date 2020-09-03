Increased rainfall expected islandwide this weekend

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Increased rainfall is expected across Jamaica this weekend as a trough moves across the island on Saturday morning followed by a tropical wave on Sunday.

The Meteorological (Met) Service of Jamaica says projections are for cloudy conditions with periods of showers and thunderstorms, which may be heavy at times, along with gusty winds to affect sections of most parishes Saturday

through to Sunday and lingering into Monday.

Sea conditions will deteriorate in the vicinity of showers and thunderstorms, says Met Service as it urges fishers and other marine interests to exercise caution.

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the situation.