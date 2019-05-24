Increased rainfall expected over next 3 days — Met Service
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological Service of Jamaica says a persistent trough across Jamaica and the central Caribbean is expected to remain in the vicinity of the island throughout the weekend and into Monday.
The Met Service, in a media release this morning, said projections are therefore for periods of showers and thunderstorms, which may be heavy at times, to affect sections of most parishes, especially during the afternoons.
Fishers and other marine operators are urged to exercise caution as sea conditions will deteriorate in the vicinity of showers and thunderstorms.
The Met Service said it will continue to monitor the situation.
