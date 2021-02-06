Increased social gatherings will cause uptick in COVID infections — CMO

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie has pointed to an increase in the number of social gatherings across the country, especially in the Corporate Area, which she says will lead to an increase in COVID-19 exposure and infections.

“The younger age groups who attend these functions are likely to become infected, but will have mild symptoms. They are, however, spreading to the older and more vulnerable populations leading to an increase in hospitalisations and severe illness. In addition, the increase in number of cases in the 20 to 39 age group continue to drive the infection rate, putting the entire population at risk for more restrictive measures,” Dr Bisasor McKenzie explained in a statement from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The statement follows the record daily infections of 328 cases yesterday. A day earlier, the country recorded 263 new COVID cases.

In a press release today, the ministry said the positivity rate for the period has now increased from 14.3 per cent to 15.70 per cent.

It noted that the number of active cases in the country has now increased to 4,074 with 130 COVID-19 positive patients in hospital. Among the patients who are in hospital, 21 are moderately ill while 17 are in critical conditions, the ministry said.

The ministry is once again urging members of the public to take every precaution to guard against the spread of this disease.

“Jamaicans must adhere to the provisions under the Disaster Risk Management Act, even as they increase their vigilance to the infection, prevention and control measures — washing hands frequently or using hand sanitiser, keeping a physical distance of six feet from others, wearing masks and avoiding crowded situations,” the ministry said.