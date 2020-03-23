Increased surveillance as COVID-19 reaches level of community spread in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica - With the cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica now reaching the level of community spread, the Ministry of Health and Wellness says it has increased surveillance to increase the number of people being tested.

That means medical personnel will start testing people who go to the accident and emergency departments of hospitals with influenza-like symptoms but who are not linked to confirmed cases; as well as people who are hospitalised with severe respiratory illnesses.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie said this level of testing will be used in order to detect areas where there may be community spread.

She was speaking this evening at a press conference at Jamaica House, where Prime Minister Andrew Holness and health minister Dr Christopher Tufton updated the nation on the COVID-19 situation in Jamaica.

Meanwhile, Dr Bisasor McKenzie said 316 beds have been identified in hospitals, and that the ministry is procuring additional high dependency unit beds, ventilators, suction machines, infusion pumps and other necessary equipment to treat persons with the disease.

The Government is also now trying to negotiate with hoteliers, 600 hotel rooms to house patients who are recovering from COVID-19, which could take up to 30 days.