Independence honour for Shaggy, Marcia Griffiths, Ken Boothe
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange has announced that Jamaican music stars, Shaggy, Marcia Griffiths and Ken Boothe will be honoured during the nation's Independence celebrations on Thursday.
The three will be presented with Jamaica Reggae Icon Awards at the Independence Spectacular, a virtual edition of the annual Independence Grand Gala on August 6.
“Covid has forced us to change many things, but it will not stop us celebrating our country and outstanding Jamaicans who've been such great role models and
inspirations, not only for us, but for the people of the world. It is a great joy to express, on behalf of the nation, our great love and appreciation to Shaggy, Marcia and Ken,” said Grange.
The Independence Spectacular will be held without an audience at the National Arena in keeping with the necessary restrictions on gatherings to reduce the
spread of the coronavirus.
“Only the awardees, performers, technical, organising and management teams will be allowed at the venue. However, we have made arrangements for Jamaicans at home and abroad to watch the event live on TVJ and PBCJ and on social media. And it will be a great show,” Grange said.
The Independence Spectacular will feature presentations in music, drama, song and dance, focused on the theme 'Wheel and Come Again'.
“Wheel and Come Again is really our aspiration. It is a call to all of us to look at our current circumstances, much of it caused by the pandemic, and to assess, come up with a plan, and go again like the resilient and strong Jamaicans that we are,” said Grange.
