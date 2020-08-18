Independent Torraino Beckford throws his hat in the ring

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Torraino Beckford has again thrown his hat into the ring to give the residents of Westmoreland another option for the Westmoreland Central seat.

With a quiet entry, and after sorting out a minor error, he was nominated at 2:00 pm.

Beckford, an independent candidate, is no stranger to the polls. He contested the Westmoreland Central seat in 2016, ending with 47 votes.

He believes that he will win this year based on his number of social media followers, which has grown to over 18,000 since he first entered politics at the age of 24.

Beckford is 29.

Rosalee Wood