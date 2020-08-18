Independent among nine candidates nominated in Manchester
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — A total of nine candidates were on Tuesday nominated in Manchester with the sole independent candidate being Rohan Chung.
Chung, who made a silent entry minutes after 1:00 pm, was confirmed as being nominated by the returning officer at the Manchester Central electoral office.
His nomination followed earlier activities where three-term People's National Party (PNP) incumbent Peter Bunting was nominated as he led a crowd of supporters to the nomination centre.
Earlier, Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) newcomer Rhoda Moy Crawford was nominated in a similar fashion with her supporters including former candidate Danville Walker offering support.
In Manchester Southern, first-time PNP incumbent Michael Stewart and his opponent the JLP's Robert Chin were nominated.
In Manchester North Western, PNP incumbent Mikael Phillips and his opponent, the JLP's Damion Young, were nominated.
In Manchester North Eastern, JLP incumbent Audley Shaw and his opponent the PNP's Donald Jackson were nominated. Kasey Williams
