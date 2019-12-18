India beat West Indies by 107 runs — 2nd ODI

VISAKHAPATNAM, India (CMC) — India defeated West Indies by 107 runs in the second One-Day International of the three-match series at the ACA-VDCA Stadium here Wednesday.

Scores:

INDIA 387 for five off 50 overs (Rohit Sharma 159, KL Rahul 102, Shreyas Iyer 53, Rishabh Pant 39; Sheldon Cottrell 2-83)

WEST INDIES 280 off 43.3 overs (Shai Hope 78, Nicholas Pooran 75, Keemo Paul 46 not out, Evin Lewis 30; Kuldeep Yadav 3-52, Mohammed Shami 2-39)