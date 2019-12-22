India beat Windies to clinch ODI series 2-1

CUTTACK, India (AFP)— Skipper Virat Kohli top-scored with 85 as India beat West Indies by four wickets in the third one-day international in Cuttack on Sunday to clinch the series 2-1.

Chasing 316 for victory, India relied on a key 58-run sixth-wicket stand between Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, unbeaten on 39 off 31 balls, to achieve their target with eight balls to spare.

Paceman Keemo Paul claimed three wickets, including that of Kohli in the 47th over, before Jadeja and Shardul Thakur, 17 not out, pulled off the chase.