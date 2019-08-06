India bowl against Windies in rain-delayed T20
PROVIDENCE, Guyana (AFP) — Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and put the West Indies in to bat in the rain-delayed final fixture of the three-match T20 International series at the Guyana National Stadium today.
India, who hold an unassailable 2-0 lead after back-to-back victories at the Central Broward Stadium in Florida last weekend, made three changes with the Chahar brothers, Deepak and Rahul, coming in for Ravindra Jadeja and Khaleel Ahmed.
For leg-spinner Rahul Chahar this is a senior international debut.
Senior opener Rohit Sharma is also rested, giving K L Rahul an opportunity to play his first match of the series at the top of the order.
Seeking to end a run of five consecutive defeats in T20 Internationals, West Indies have omitted Khary Pierre for another left-arm spinner in Fabian Allen while opening batsman John Campbell returns to the team after missing the second match.
Sunil Narine has therefore been pushed back down to a position lower in the order while all-rounder Kieron Pollard sits out this match.
Teams: West Indies – Carlos Brathwaite (capt), Evin Lewis, John Campbell, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen, Oshane Thomas
India – K L Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Wasington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini
Umpires: Nigel Duguid (GUY), Leslie Reifer (BAR)
Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)
