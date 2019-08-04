India choose to bat against Windies in 2nd T20
LAUDERHILL, United States (AFP) — India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat first against the West Indies in the second fixture of a three-match T20 International series at the Central Broward Stadium in Florida on Sunday.
After winning the low-scoring opener of the series a day earlier at the same venue and on the same pitch, India have retained an unchanged team with Kohli opting to bat instead of bowling first as he did on Saturday in the belief that the surface will become increasingly difficult for batting as the day wears on.
West Indies, who need to win this match to keep the series alive ahead of the third match in Guyana on Tuesday, have made one change with left-armer Khary Pierre offering the Caribbean side an additional spin option in place of opening batsman John Campbell. Sunil Narine is expected to be promoted alongside Evin Lewis at the top of the batting order.
Teams
West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (capt), Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran (wkpr), Kieron Pollard, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Khary Pierre, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas
India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (wkpr), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini
Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite (WIS), Nigel Duguid (WIS)
Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)
