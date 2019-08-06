India complete Windies T20 series clean sweep

PROVIDENCE, Guyana (AFP) — India beat West Indies by seven wickets at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence today, Tuesday August 6, to complete a clean sweep of the T20 international three-match series.

Rain delayed the concluding match by an hour but there was no stopping India who had clinched the series with back-to-back wins in Florida at the weekend.

They won the opening match by four wickets and the second by 22 runs on the DLS method.

Brief scores: West Indies 146-6 (K Pollard 58, R Powell 32; D Chahar 3-4, N Saini 2-34)

India 150-3 off 19.1 overs (R Pant 65 no, V Kohli 59; O Thomas 2-29)