UPDATE: India extend lead to 372 vs Windies at tea

KINGSTON, Jamaica — India are 73-4 against West Indies in their second innings, handing them an overall lead of 372 runs at tea on Sunday's third day of the second and final Test at Sabina Park.

Scores: India 416 (140.1 overs) & 73-4 (37 overs); West Indies 117 (47.1 overs).

The unbeaten batsmen are Ajinkya Rahane and first-innings centurion Hanuma Vihari, on 23 and three, respectively.

West Indies pacer Kemar Roach has taken 3-12.

Earlier, West Indies resumed from their overnight score of 87-7 and went on to make 117 in reply to India's formidable first-innings 416.

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah led the visitors with 6-27.

The visitors lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test match in Antigua by 318 runs.