UPDATE: India extend lead to 372 vs Windies at tea
KINGSTON, Jamaica — India are 73-4 against West Indies in their second innings, handing them an overall lead of 372 runs at tea on Sunday's third day of the second and final Test at Sabina Park.
Scores: India 416 (140.1 overs) & 73-4 (37 overs); West Indies 117 (47.1 overs).
The unbeaten batsmen are Ajinkya Rahane and first-innings centurion Hanuma Vihari, on 23 and three, respectively.
West Indies pacer Kemar Roach has taken 3-12.
Earlier, West Indies resumed from their overnight score of 87-7 and went on to make 117 in reply to India's formidable first-innings 416.
India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah led the visitors with 6-27.
The visitors lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test match in Antigua by 318 runs.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy