UPDATE: India extend lead to 372 vs Windies at tea

KINGSTON, Jamaica — India are 73-4 against West Indies in their second innings, handing them an overall lead of 372 runsat tea on Sunday's third day of thesecond and final Testat Sabina Park.

Scores: India 416 (140.1 overs) & 73-4 (37 overs); West Indies 117 (47.1 overs).

The unbeaten batsmen are Ajinkya Rahane and first-innings centurion Hanuma Vihari, on 23 and three, respectively.

West Indies pacer Kemar Roach has taken 3-12.

Earlier, West Indies resumed from their overnight score of 87-7 and went on to make 117 in reply to India's formidable first-innings 416.

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah led the visitors with 6-27.

The visitors lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test match in Antigua by 318 runs.