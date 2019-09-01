India hold 315-run lead vs Windies at lunch
KINGSTON, Jamaica — India are 16-1 versus West Indies in their second innings, giving them an overall lead of 315 runs at lunch on Sunday's third day of the second and final Test at Sabina Park.
Opener KL Rahul is not out on six, while Cheteshwar Pujara is on five. Mayank Agarwal (four), who was trapped lbw by pacer Kemar Roach, is the batsman dismissed.
Earlier, West Indies resumed from their overnight score of 87-7 and went on to make only 117 in reply to India's formidable first-innings 416.
India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah led the visitors with 6-27.
India lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test match in Antigua by 318 runs.
