Industry State Minister explores entrepreneurial strategies in Puerto Rico

KINGSTON, Jamaica — State Minister in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Floyd Green, is in Puerto Rico where he is exploring the neighbouring island's incubator and accelerator systems and other effective entrepreneurship-related initiatives, and how they can assist Jamaica.

Green is representing Jamaica at the 11th Americas Competitiveness Exchange (ACE 11), which is taking place in Puerto Rico from May 18 – 25, a release from the ministry said.

Green is accompanied by Principal Director of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Division in the Ministry, Oral Shaw.

The ACE 11 is a regional programme of the Organisation of American States (OAS) and the Inter-American Competitiveness Network (RIAC). It is aimed at creating a collaborative connection among government officials from the Americas and beyond, in an effort to form international and regional partnerships, increase trade and investment, and strengthen hemispheric innovation and competitiveness.

The organisers outlined that during the week long programme, the 50 senior-level government, business, policy, and economic decision makers share emerging technologies and best practices linked to the economy, renewable energy, medical tourism, and smart cities, the ministry said.

“ACE 11 is an extremely important programme that is critical to creating investment opportunities beyond borders, while building relationships through information sharing and collaboration for increased economic growth,” noted Green.