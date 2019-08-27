Industry ministry launching MSME digital marketing programme

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries (MICAF) in partnership with the Organisation of American States (OAS) is launching a three-year Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Digital Marketing Plan, to strengthen MSMEs in Jamaica with digital marketing solutions for their businesses.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) will also be signed between MICAF and Kolau, a partner of Google to collaborate towards the digitization of 25,000 local MSMEs in three years, the ministry said.

The launch of digital marketing plan is scheduled for Thursday, August 29 at the ministry's St Lucia Avenue office in New Kingston.