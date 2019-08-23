Infant, primary school teachers to get computers – Technology Minister
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Fayval Williams, says the Government is making huge investments in education, and scores of infant and primary school teachers will have new computers starting in January 2020.
According to Minister Williams, digital skills and digital literacy will become a fundamental part of educating children, and they must be equipped with competencies in Science, Technology, Engineering
She was delivering the keynote address at Petrojam's 2019 scholarship awards luncheon, held today (August 23), at the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) Resource Centre, on Marcus Garvey Drive, in St Andrew.
“At the infant and primary level, our Tablets in School programme will be rolled out in 120 schools, impacting the lives of more than 4,000 students, and 1,800 teachers, this financial year,” she said
The Minister said the youth of the country have tremendous potential, and once it is harnessed, they can change the world, adding that the Government is committed to all people having opportunities to change their lives.
Some 37 top performing students from the Greenwich All-Age School and the St Andrew Primary School, who performed exceptionally well in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations, were recognised by Petrojam with cash, plaques, laptops, certificates and educational materials.
Williams lauded parents and teachers for the success of the students, and urged the parents to continue the support, and “to create an environment in your homes which fuels the spirit of excellence.”
She also encouraged the students to remain top achievers. “As you enter the next stage of your educational journey, I want you to remember that there is greatness inside you, and if you work hard and believe that you can achieve, then you will,” Williams said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy