Infant and primary schools to benefit from improved internet access
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A number of infant and primary schools across the island are to benefit from improved Internet connectivity with the provision of Content Access Point Solutions (CAPS).
Under a US$433,519 contract, which has been approved by Cabinet, e-Learning Jamaica Company Limited, through Royale Computers and Accessories Limited, is to provide 866 of these solutions for infant and primary schools islandwide.
This was announced by Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, during a virtual post-Cabinet press briefing yesterday.
She informed that CAPS are designed to serve digital content in classrooms with poor Internet connectivity.
“The schools will be able to load lessons or material on to servers for teachers and students to access,” she said.
In the meantime, the minister also informed that Cabinet gave approval for the award of a $64.83-million contract to Kingston Bookshop Limited for the procurement and distribution of textbooks under the 2020/21 National Textbook Loan Scheme of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information for students at the secondary level.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy