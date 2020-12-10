Infant and primary schools to benefit from improved internet access

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A number of infant and primary schools across the island are to benefit from improved Internet connectivity with the provision of Content Access Point Solutions (CAPS).

Under a US$433,519 contract, which has been approved by Cabinet, e-Learning Jamaica Company Limited, through Royale Computers and Accessories Limited, is to provide 866 of these solutions for infant and primary schools islandwide.

This was announced by Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, during a virtual post-Cabinet press briefing yesterday.

She informed that CAPS are designed to serve digital content in classrooms with poor Internet connectivity.

“The schools will be able to load lessons or material on to servers for teachers and students to access,” she said.

In the meantime, the minister also informed that Cabinet gave approval for the award of a $64.83-million contract to Kingston Bookshop Limited for the procurement and distribution of textbooks under the 2020/21 National Textbook Loan Scheme of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information for students at the secondary level.