Infant is country's latest COVID-19 case

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The country has recorded one new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours — an infant who arrived on a flight from the United States.

The eight-month-old boy has an address in St Catherine.

The country's COVID-19 case count now totals 763.

Four more COVID-19 patients have also recovered and have been released from care in the last 24 hours. Recoveries now stand at 647 (84.8 per cent).

There are now 83 active cases under observation in Jamaica, while 23 cases have been repatriated to their countries of origin.