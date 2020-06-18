 Injunction being sought to halt release of Guyana's official election results

Injunction being sought to halt release of Guyana's official election results

Thursday, June 18, 2020

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) – An injunction has been filed against the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) seeking to halt the declaration of the disputed March 2 regional and general elections.

GECOM is due to announce the results later today, after GECOM chair, retired justice Claudette Singh receives a report from Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield. Political observers say this will pave the way for the formal announcement of the elections which the main opposition People's Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) said that it won based on the national recount of votes that ended on June 9.

The injunction, filed by Eslyn David, who is being represented by attorney Mayo Robertson, notes that “a  Declaration that the  Guyana Elections Commission has failed to act in accordance with  the  terms  of  the  Order No 60 of 2020  and the amended  Order dated the  29th day of  May,  2020” and that GECOM “has failed to determine a final credible count and or  the credibility  of  the result  of  the  General and  Regional  Elections held on the 2nd day of  March,  2020,  as required to do by  Order  No 60 of  2020  and the amended Order dated the 29th day of May 2020”.

She is also asking the court to issue an order “restraining the Chief Elections Officer from complying” Singh's directive regarding a report on the election results “without the Guyana Elections Commission determining the final credible count and or the credibility” of the elections.

