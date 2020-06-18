Injunction being sought to halt release of Guyana's official election results
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) – An injunction has been filed against the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) seeking to halt the declaration of the disputed March 2 regional and general elections.
GECOM is due to announce the results later today, after GECOM chair, retired justice Claudette Singh receives a report from Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield. Political observers say this will pave the way for the formal announcement of the elections which the main opposition People's Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) said that it won based on the national recount of votes that ended on June 9.
The injunction, filed by Eslyn David, who is being represented by attorney Mayo Robertson, notes that “a Declaration that the Guyana Elections Commission has failed to act in accordance with the terms of the Order No 60 of 2020 and the amended Order dated the 29th day of May, 2020” and that GECOM “has failed to determine a final credible count and or the credibility of the result of the General and Regional Elections held on the 2nd day of March, 2020, as required to do by Order No 60 of 2020 and the amended Order dated the 29th day of May 2020”.
She is also asking the court to issue an order “restraining the Chief Elections Officer from complying” Singh's directive regarding a report on the election results “without the Guyana Elections Commission determining the final credible count and or the credibility” of the elections.
