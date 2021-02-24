Inmate at South Camp Adult Correctional Centre dies from COVID

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has confirmed that a female inmate of the South Camp Adult Correctional Centre passed away yesterday at the Kingston Public Hospital, after being hospitalised with COVID-19 symptoms on February 19.

The Independent Commission of Investigations has been informed of this development and the inmate's next of kin have been contacted, The DCS said in a statement.

The DCS said another inmate from the facility was admitted to hospital today with symptoms of COVID-19.

"Updates will be made... as they become available," The DCS said.