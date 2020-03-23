Inmate found hanging in cell

KINGSTON, Jamaica— An inmate at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre in Kingston is believed to have committed suicide yesterday, March 22.

Dead is 34-year-old Oshane Smith.

According to the police, during a routine cell check about 8:00 am, officers observed Smith's body hanging from a piece of rope made from twisted cloth, tied to the grille of the cell window.

The body was taken to hospital where death was confirmed.