Inmate stabs correctional officer at St Catherine centre
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is reporting that a correctional officer based at the St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre was stabbed by an inmate of the facility this morning.
According to the DCS, about 9:45 am during the unlocking process, an inmate stabbed the officer on duty. The inmate was reportedly subdued by correctional officers.
The injured officer was taken to hospital. Details regarding the officer's condition and his identity are being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.
The DCS said investigations into the incident are underway and an update will be provided when more information becomes available.
